Shell, Scottish Power to bid in Scottish offshore wind leasing round

LONDON — Oil and gas major Shell and Iberdrola-owned Scottish Power said on Friday they had joined forces to bid to develop large-scale floating wind farms off the coast of Scotland.

The companies said they had submitted proposals for the potential projects as part of Scotland’s offshore wind leasing round, called ScotWind, which closed for submissions on Friday.

Further details about the projects were not disclosed.

Other energy companies and investors have signaled interest in the leasing round, including France’s TotalEnergies, Macquarie Group’s Green Investment Group and Orsted.