Shanghai stainless steel hits record high on robust demand, raw material shortage

“Downstream consumption (for stainless steel) is relatively good, both supply and demand are robust,” Huatai Futures wrote in a note, adding that recent concerns over steel production cut also weighed on supply outlook.

The most-traded stainless steel on the Shanghai Futures Exchange, for August delivery, jumped 5.1% to 18,895 yuan ($2,922.21) per tonne as of 0141 GMT, the highest level since the launch of the contract.

BEIJING — Chinese stainless steel futures surged more than 5% on Friday to an all-time high on strong consumption and raw material supply crunch, while concerns over output cut in the steel sector also supported prices.

Meanwhile, the environmental controls in China to restrict high-energy consuming and high-emission projects have resulted in a shortage of ferroalloys such as stainless steelmaking ingredient ferrochrome.

For the week, stainless steel futures are on course to gain 8.9%.

Other steel products on the Shanghai bourse inched down, with construction rebar, for October delivery, down 0.2% to 5,534 yuan a tonne and hot rolled coils edging 0.1% lower to 5,953 yuan per tonne.

Weekly apparent consumption for five main steel products rose 3.9% to 10.77 million tonnes as of July 15 from a week earlier, data from Mysteel consultancy showed, as steel inventories fell for the first time in six weeks.

Prices for other raw materials on the Dalian Commodity Exchange gained.

Benchmark iron ore futures, for September delivery, rose 2.9% to 1,253 yuan a tonne.

Coking coal futures increased 2.9% to 2,045 yuan per tonne and coke rose 1.9% to 2,660 yuan a tonne.

Spot prices of iron ore with 62% iron content for delivery to China rose $1 to $221.5 per tonne on Thursday, according to SteelHome consultancy.

($1 = 6.4660 yuan) (Reporting by Min Zhang and Shivani Singh; editing by Vinay Dwivedi)