Saudi inflation rises again in June, hits highest rate this year

DUBAI — Saudi Arabia’s annual inflation rate rose to 6.2% in June, the highest this year, from 5.7% in May, official data showed on Thursday.

June marked a third consecutive monthly rise reflecting an increase in value-added tax introduced last year.

“Noting that consumer prices still reflect an increase of the value added tax (VAT) from 5% to 15% in July 2020, the rise of the CPI resulted mainly from higher prices of transport (+22.6%) and food and beverages (+8.1%),” the General Authority for Statistics said.