Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.15% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
30

© Reuters Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.15%

Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the gained 0.15%.

The best performers of the session on the were Arriyadh Development Co. (SE:), which rose 5.49% or 1.50 points to trade at 28.80 at the close. Meanwhile, Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Co (SE:) added 4.07% or 5.00 points to end at 128.00 and Rabigh Refining & Petrochemical Co (SE:) was up 3.77% or 1.00 points to 27.50 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Wataniya Insurance Company (SE:), which fell 6.43% or 3.40 points to trade at 49.50 at the close. Nama Chemicals Co. (SE:) declined 2.86% or 1.40 points to end at 47.50 and National Gas & Industrialization Co (SE:) was down 2.73% or 1.20 points to 42.75.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 103 to 93 and 9 ended unchanged.

Shares in Arriyadh Development Co. (SE:) rose to 5-year highs; gaining 5.49% or 1.50 to 28.80. Shares in Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Co (SE:) rose to all time highs; up 4.07% or 5.00 to 128.00. Shares in Rabigh Refining & Petrochemical Co (SE:) rose to 52-week highs; up 3.77% or 1.00 to 27.50.

Crude oil for August delivery was down 0.89% or 0.65 to $72.48 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in September fell 0.88% or 0.66 to hit $74.10 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract fell 0.15% or 2.65 to trade at $1822.35 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was down 0.13% to 4.4328, while USD/SAR rose 0.01% to 3.7507.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.10% at 92.500.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR