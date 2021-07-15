Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.15% By Investing.com



© Reuters Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.15%



Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the gained 0.15%.

The best performers of the session on the were Arriyadh Development Co. (SE:), which rose 5.49% or 1.50 points to trade at 28.80 at the close. Meanwhile, Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Co (SE:) added 4.07% or 5.00 points to end at 128.00 and Rabigh Refining & Petrochemical Co (SE:) was up 3.77% or 1.00 points to 27.50 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Wataniya Insurance Company (SE:), which fell 6.43% or 3.40 points to trade at 49.50 at the close. Nama Chemicals Co. (SE:) declined 2.86% or 1.40 points to end at 47.50 and National Gas & Industrialization Co (SE:) was down 2.73% or 1.20 points to 42.75.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 103 to 93 and 9 ended unchanged.

Shares in Arriyadh Development Co. (SE:) rose to 5-year highs; gaining 5.49% or 1.50 to 28.80. Shares in Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Co (SE:) rose to all time highs; up 4.07% or 5.00 to 128.00. Shares in Rabigh Refining & Petrochemical Co (SE:) rose to 52-week highs; up 3.77% or 1.00 to 27.50.

Crude oil for August delivery was down 0.89% or 0.65 to $72.48 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in September fell 0.88% or 0.66 to hit $74.10 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract fell 0.15% or 2.65 to trade at $1822.35 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was down 0.13% to 4.4328, while USD/SAR rose 0.01% to 3.7507.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.10% at 92.500.