Santander U.S. holding to buy broker Amherst Pierpont for $600 mln

MADRID — Spain’s Santander said on Thursday its holding company in the United States had reached an agreement to acquire Amherst Pierpont Securities, a U.S. primary dealer and fixed-income broker, for around $600 million.

Santander said that as part of the deal Amherst Pierpont would become part of Santander Corporate & Investment Banking (Santander CIB) global business line.

The Spanish lender said that the combined platform would also have strong capabilities in corporate debt and securities finance across the United States and emerging markets.