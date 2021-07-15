Sagemcom Reinvents the Home Entertainment Experience, with the Launch of Video Soundbox™, the World First Dolby Atmos Certified 4K Set-Top Box, Including an Audio Solution Designed with Bang & Olufsen

Sagemcom announces its latest innovation, the Video Soundbox: an all-in-one compact product, developed with best-in-class partners, in order to offer the best of video, audio, OTT and voice recognition-based services to end users

RUEIL-MALMAISON, France — The Video Soundbox is a product for service operators. It has been developed with Dolby to become the first certified Dolby Atmos video / audio hub, delivering an immersive sound for all types of contents.

Crafted and tuned by the world-renowned acoustic experts at Bang & Olufsen, Sagemcom Video Soundbox is equipped with a bespoke audio solution, the resulting sound is both natural and authentic, and the listening experience is as the artist originally intended it to be. With “Audio by Bang & Olufsen”, the Video Soundbox makes you feel what you’re hearing.

The great sound quality of the device is combined with its ability to access to best video and music contents, to grant the users a seamless access to a premium entertainment experience.

Thanks to optimal microphone implementation and performing noise cancellation system, the Video Soundbox offers accurate voice recognition that brings user-friendly far field voice control to access all contents:

Premium 4K videos through linear channels and integrated streaming VOD services, such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and many others.

Premium music with access to Spotify and Amazon Music, and more to come

Integrated Voice Assistant, such as Amazon Alexa, to access news and traffic information, get sport results, book a trip and much more… with feedback on your TV set

The product includes Wi-Fi 6 technology to offer the best wireless connection with latest generation gateways including for 4K video streams.

After being the first manufacturer to integrate 4K technology, Sagemcom demonstrate with the Video Soundbox its ability to offer the latest technological breakthroughs to the telecom operators, enabling them to create a value proposition based on video service.

“The Video Soundbox allows to combine all services expected today by consumers in an all-in-one compact product, thanks to latest video, sound and voice services innovations developed with best-in-class partners. We are proud to launch the Video Soundbox, with first deployments this summer.”, said Olivier Taravel, Senior Executive Vice President, Audio Video Solutions Business Unit, Sagemcom.

About Sagemcom

Sagemcom is a French industrial group, world leader in high added-value communicating terminals and solutions for the broadband, audio video solutions and energy markets. Sagemcom designs, manufactures and supplies more than 40 million terminals around the world every year, using its own factories and industrial partners on all continents. The headcount of 5,500 employees works in more than 50 countries. Sagemcom has been profitable since its creation in 2008 and 31% of its capital belongs to its employees. In LBO since its 2008 carve-out with Safran, the Group entered its fourth LBO in 2019, with Charterhouse as major shareholder. The Group, which achieved a turnover of 2.1 billion euros in 2020, is led by a stable management team, the majority of whom have been at the helm of Sagemcom since 2008.

www.sagemcom.com // https://www.linkedin.com/company/sagemcom // https://www.instagram.com/sagemcom_inside // https://twitter.com/Sagemcom

