Rep Tom Emmer introduces bill to provide certainty for digital assets By Cointelegraph

Rep Tom Emmer introduces bill to provide certainty for digital assets
U.S. congressional representatives introduced a bipartisan bill on July 15 with the goal of providing a clear definition of assets, such as digital tokens and other emerging technologies, under current securities law.
Known as the Security Clarity Act, the bill was introduced by Rep Tom Emmer (R-MN), Rep Darren Soto (D-FL), and Rep Ro Khanna (D-CA). This legislation seeks to change the definition of a term that has been used for more than 75 years. The status of any asset sold as an “investment contract” would become an “investment contract asset.”
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.