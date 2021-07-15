Progressive Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2 By Investing.com



Investing.com – Progressive (NYSE:) reported on Thursday second quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Progressive announced earnings per share of $1.34 on revenue of $11.48B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.07 on revenue of $11.38B.

Progressive shares are down 1.45% from the beginning of the year, still down 9.42% from its 52 week high of $107.58 set on May 14. They are under-performing the S&P 500 which is up 16.46% from the start of the year.

Progressive follows other major Financial sector earnings this month

Progressive’s report follows an earnings beat by JPMorgan on Tuesday, who reported EPS of $3.78 on revenue of $31.4B, compared to forecasts EPS of $3.16 on revenue of $30B.

UnitedHealth had beat expectations on Thursday with second quarter EPS of $4.7 on revenue of $71.32B, compared to forecast for EPS of $4.43 on revenue of $69.6B.

