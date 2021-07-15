Proactive news headlines including Mako Gold, Auteco Minerals, Aurumin and Astro Resources

Sydney, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Mako Gold Ltd (ASX:MKG) has gained a new substantial shareholder in Delphi which has picked up an 8.93% interest in the company. Click here

Auteco Minerals Ltd (ASX:AUT) has increased the inferred mineral resource estimate for the Pickle Crow Project in Ontario, Canada, by 71% to 1.7 million ounces of gold. Click here

Aurumin Ltd (ASX:AUN) has started drilling at its 100%-owned Mt Dimer Gold Project 120 kilometres northeast of Southern Cross in Western Australia. Click here

Predictive Discovery Ltd (ASX:PDI) has been granted a trading halt by ASX with an announcement pending in regard to material exploration results. Click here

Astro Resources NL’s (ASX:ARO) geological mapping and rock-chip sampling has delivered encouraging preliminary results from the company’s recently pegged mining lode claims at the Needles Gold Project in Nevada, USA. Click here

Rumble Resources Ltd (ASX:RTR) (FRA:20Z) directors have demonstrated their confidence in the company’s zinc-lead strategy by participating in a recent placement. Click here

Hartshead Resources NL (ASX:HHR) (FRA:P6V0) has made strong progress on its Phase I Concept Select work program in the UK Southern Gas Basin. Click here

Salt Lake Potash Ltd (ASX:SO4) (LON:SO4) (OTCMKTS:WHELF) (FRA:W1D) has added energy services and finance experience to its team with the appointment of Stuart Fraser as chief financial officer. Click here

Castillo Copper Ltd (ASX:CCZ) (LON:CCZ) (FRA:7OR) shares surged as much as 29% higher intra-day after drilling intersected significant visible copper mineralisation at the Big One Deposit in Mt Isa’s copper-belt, Queensland. Click here

Sovereign Metals Limited (ASX:SVM) (FRA:SVM) has appointed Paul Marcos, an engineering and consulting expert with considerable mineral sands experience, as head of development for the Kasiya Rutile Project in Malawi. Click here

Kangaroo Island Plantation Timbers Ltd (ASX:KPT) has restored its board to full strength by appointing two new non-executive directors – James Davis and Mitch Taylor – following the resignation of Graham Holdaway and John Sergeant. Click here

Infinity Lithium Corporation Ltd (ASX:INF) (FRA:3PM) is making strong progress with test-work as part of the EIT InnoEnergy funded program to produce battery-grade lithium hydroxide from the San José Lithium Project in Spain. Click here

Westar Resources Ltd (ASX:WSR) has identified six separate high priority conductors for base metals during geophysical studies at the Gidgee North Project in Western Australia. Click here

Element 25 Ltd’s (ASX:E25) first manganese ore shipment from its flagship Butcherbird project has set sail from Port Hedland in Western Australia. Click here

Kin Mining NL (ASX:KIN) has received strong validation of its exploration strategy and growing inventory with prominent Asia Pacific gold producer St Barbara Ltd (ASX:SBM) (OTCMKTS:STBMY) becoming an initial substantial holder. Click here

Matador Mining Ltd (ASX:MZZ) (OTCMKTS:MZZMF) (FSE:MA3) is exploring for gold at the Cape Ray Gold Project in Newfoundland, an island off the east coast of Canada. Click here

