Proactive headlines including African Gold Group, NorthWest Copper, Safe-T Group, Versus Systems and Boosh Plant-Based Brands

New York, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- Alpine 4 Holdings Inc (OTCQB:ALPP) appoints former Navy Seal TK Eppley as new president of Vayu Aerospace click here
- Altiplano Metals Inc (CVE:APN) (OTCMKTS:ALTPF) begins ventilation improvements at Farellon click here
- GGX Gold Corp (CVE:GGX) (OTCQB:GGXXF) (FRA:3SR2) completes 18 new holes as work advances on its flagship Gold Drop property click here
- Amarillo Gold Corporation (CVE:AGC) (OTCQB:AGCBF) welcomes Paulo Serpa as its new country manager in Brazil click here
- Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc (CSE:VEGI) (OTCPink:VGGIF) acquires Saltspring Harvest through all-asset purchase click here
- Versus Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VS) (FRA:BMVB) partners with Peach Bowl to bring fan engagement and rewards to college football fans click here
- Mountain Valley MD Holdings Inc (CSE:MVMD) (OTCMKTS:MVMD) appoints Gokul Kannan and Mark Gelnaw as new advisors and updates on listing plans click here
- The Valens Company Inc (TSE:VLNS) (OTCQX:VLNCF) (FRA:7LV) sees fiscal 2Q revenue rise by 7% driven by new cannabis product launches click here
- ME2C Environmental (OTCQB:MEEC) signs multi-year supply business deal with current utility licensee click here
- Karora Resources Inc (TSE:KRR) (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) (FRA:5RN1) reveals record 2Q gold production and sales from its Western Australia operations click here
- Electric Royalties Ltd (CVE:ELEC) shares news on busy period for its royalty assets click here
- Gungnir Resources Inc (CVE:GUG) (OTCPINK:ASWRF) (FRA:AMO1) to start geophysics at Rormyrberget nickel deposit click here
- BioHarvest Sciences Inc (CSE:BHSC) (OTCMKTS:CNVCF) (FRA:8MV) announces publication of its inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance report click here
- Vendetta Mining Corp (CVE:VTT) (OTCMKTS:VDTAF) poised to start ten hole drill program at Pegmont lead-zinc project this month click here
- Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) named as a 2021 emerging leader in the Zero Trust Network Security market by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions click here
- Phunware Inc (NASDAQ:PHUN) says leading international luxury resort has adopted its Smart Hospitality Solution click here
- Golden Tag Resources Ltd (CVE:GOG) (OTCQB:GTAGF) reports encouraging drill results from Fernandez zone at San Diego project, Mexico click here
- Recruiter.com Group Inc (NASDAQ:RCRT) appoints Xuan Smith as chief technology officer click here
- BetterLife Pharma Inc (CSE:BETR) (OTCQB:BETRF) (FRA:NPAU) says early positive in vitro results show AP-003 has similar potent efficacy against coronavirus variants click here
- Global Energy Metals Corp (CVE:GEMC) (OTCMKTS:GLBEF) (FRA:5GE2) partner Metal Bank kicks off exploration on the Millennium project in Australia click here
- Exro Technologies Inc (CSE:XRO) (OTCQB:EXROF) (FRA:1O2) says new application for Coil Driver technology will cut cost of deploying EV infrastructure at scale click here
- TechX Technologies Inc (CSE:TECX) (OTCMKTS:TECXF) (FRA:C0B1) closes $16M Mobilum acquisition and announces name change click here
- Snowline Gold Corp (CSE:SGD) (OTCPINK:SNWGF) says Crescat investment is a ‘compelling endorsement’ of its Ursa gold and base metals project click here
- Cabral Gold Inc (CVE:CBR) (OTCMKTS:CBGZF) (FRA:C3J) reveals new drill results from Morro da Lua target; adds two new rigs to boost drill program at Cuiú Cuiú click here
- C3 Metals Inc (CVE:CCCM) (OTCMKTS:CARCF) acquires 100% of Hochschild Mining’s interest in its flagship Jasperoide Copper-Gold Project in Peru click here
- TraceSafe Inc (CSE:TSF) (OTCMKTS:UTOLF) (FRA:1UZ) to provide health and safety technology for Calgary Stampede click here
- NorthWest Copper Corp (CVE:NWST) (OTCMKTS:NWCCF) (FRA:34S0)doubles the size of its East Niv property and updates summer drilling at Kwanika click here
- GameSquare Esports Inc (CSE:GSQ) (FRA:29Q1) adds lifestyle marketing agency Cut+Sew and Zoned to its portfolio of profitable companies click here
- Phyto Extractions Inc (CSE:XTRX) (FRA:D2EA) appoints new chief financial officer and company director click here
- Gold Resource Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) (FRA:GIH) says confident it will meet annual production guidance as it reveals 2Q production figures click here
- Altaley Mining Corporation (CVE:ATLY) (OTCMKTS:ATLYF) (FRA:TSGN) unveils ‘significant’ increases to net revenue and metal recoveries at Campo Morado in 2Q click here
- BioVaxys Technology Corp (CSE:BIOV) (FRA:5LB) (OTCQB:BVAXF) closes first tranche of non-brokered private placement to raise $838,675 in gross proceeds click here
- African Gold Group Inc (CVE:AGG) (OTCMKTS:AGGFF) (FRA:3A61) says metallurgical testwork confirms Kobada’s excellent potential as new mine in Mali click here
- Marvel Discovery Corp (CVE:MARV) (FRA:O4T1) (OTCQB:MARVF) starts exploration at Slip project in central Newfoundland click here
- ION Energy Ltd (CVE:ION) (OTCQB:IONGF) (FRA 5YB) completes exploration program at its Baavhai Uul lithium salar project in Mongolia click here
