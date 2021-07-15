Prague bourse hits 10-year high after Avast jumps on merger talks

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
17

PRAGUE — The Prague Stock Exchange’s PX

index climbed to a 10-year high on Thursday after shares

in dual-listed cybersecurity group Avast

soared up to 15% on news the company was in advanced talks over

a merger with peer NortonLifeLock.

Avast announced the advanced talks late on Wednesday after a

Wall Street Journal report. If the deal goes through, it will be

a cash-and-share offer, Avast said.

The company, however, said there was no certainty a deal

with the U.S. group, which is twice Avast’s size, will be

agreed.

In Prague, shares in Avast, which has Czech roots but is

mainly listed in London, had gained 11.5% by 0800 GMT. Prague

was 2.2% higher at 1,184.42, off a session high of 1,197, and

Avast was the main mover.

“We consider the news positive for Avast’s shares since a

potential offer will probably encompass a premium to the current

market price,” J&T Banka analysts said.

The rise brings the PX’s gains so far in 2021 to over 15% as

equity markets boom with economies coming out of the coronavirus

pandemic.

Elsewhere in central Europe’s markets, Warsaw blue-chips

gained 0.4% while Budapest was little changed.

On currency markets, the Czech crown and Hungarian

forint led gains, rising 0.15%-0.2%, with both getting

support since their central banks last month delivered the

European Union’s first interest rate hikes since the pandemic

started in early 2020.

CEE SNAPSHO AT

MARKETS T 1000

CET

CURRENC

IES

Latest Previou Daily Change

s

bid close change in 2021

EURCZK Czech

EURHUF Hungary 0 0

EURPLN Polish

EURRON Romanian

EURHRK Croatian

EURRSD Serbian 0 0

Note: calcula 1800

daily ted CET

change from

STOCKS

Latest Previou Daily Change

s

close change in 2021

.PX Prague 1184.42 1159.05 +2.19% +15.31

00 %

.BUX Budapest 47179.5 47184.6 -0.01% +12.05

8 0 %

.WIG20 Warsaw <.wig20> %

.BETI Buchares 12100.9 12055.0 +0.38% +23.41

t 6 3 %

.SBITO Ljubljan <.sbito p a> %

.CRBEX Zagreb <.crbex> %

.BELEX Belgrade <.belex>

.SOFIX Sofia <.sofix> %

BONDS

Yield Yield Spread Daily

(bid) change vs Bund change

in

Czech spread

Republic

CZ2YT= 2-year s

CZ5YT= 5-year s

CZ10YT s

Poland

PL2YT= 2-year s

PL5YT= 5-year s

PL10YT s

FRA

3×6 6×9 9×12 3M

interba

nk

Czech

Hungary

Poland

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask

prices

***********************************

***************************

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Subhranshu

Sahu)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR