Prague bourse hits 10-year high after Avast jumps on merger talks

PRAGUE — The Prague Stock Exchange’s PX

index climbed to a 10-year high on Thursday after shares

in dual-listed cybersecurity group Avast

soared up to 15% on news the company was in advanced talks over

a merger with peer NortonLifeLock.

Avast announced the advanced talks late on Wednesday after a

Wall Street Journal report. If the deal goes through, it will be

a cash-and-share offer, Avast said.

The company, however, said there was no certainty a deal

with the U.S. group, which is twice Avast’s size, will be