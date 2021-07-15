Pound recoups early losses on signs of hawkish turn at BOE

Article content LONDON — Sterling reversed earlier losses on Thursday and moved higher after Bank of England policymaker Michael Saunders said the central bank could decide to halt its bond-buying program early due to an unexpectedly sharp rise in inflation. Money markets repriced interest rate expectations after his comments to price some 18 basis points of policy tightening by June 2022 compared to just 10 bps before and two-year gilt yields rose six basis points to the highest since mid-June .

Article content The pound rose 0.2% against the dollar at $1.389, having earlier fallen as far as $1.381 but by 1130 GMT it was trading flat at $1.386. It also firmed against the euro to 85.2 pence, up 0.2% on the day, though it stayed off the 3-1/2-month highs touched on Wednesday. Saunders’ comments add to signs of a change in stance at the BoE, where departing chief economist Andy Haldane had until recently been the sole voice advocating considering an end to pandemic-time stimulus. On Wednesday, BOE Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden said inflation could hit 4% this year, forcing the bank to reverse monetary stimulus sooner than expected. “Sterling bulls has been pushed back in recent weeks by a dovish BoE and specifically by the caution of BoE Governor (Andrew) Bailey. (But) over the past 24 hours, we have had to digest strong CPI data, a healthy labor market report and hawkish comments from two MPC members,” Rabobank strategist Jane Foley said.