Posthaste: Canada’s ‘pandemic sprint into mortgages’ brings financial risks, economists warn

Good Morning!

Mortgage debt has surged in Canada during the pandemic, up nearly 8% from a year ago, the biggest increase since 2010.

Low rates have made that debt manageable for now, but that won’t last forever, says a new study by TD Economics that looks into the risks caused by Canadians’ “pandemic sprint into mortgages.”

With the rush in demand for mortgages, particularly from first-time buyers, comes a rise in financial vulnerabilities, not just because of soaring new mortgage debt, but also because of riskier mortgages, write TD economists Ksenia Bushmeneva and Meghan Trivedi.

According to the Bank of Canada, which flagged this earlier this year, Canadians are taking out riskier mortgages through two channels: high loan-to-income ratios and lower down payments, which means they have to be insured.

The share of new mortgages with LTI ratios above 450% rose to 22% at the end of 2020, up from 16% before the pandemic and above the previous peak of 19% during the 2016 housing boom, says TD.

According to the Bank of Canada, a homeowner with just 5% equity stake is twice as likely to experience financial stress than a homeowner with a 20-30% stake.

“This suggests that a greater share of households who purchased homes last year may be financially vulnerable,” said the economists.

Households with the major income earner younger than 35 accounted for 36% of new mortgage borrowing in the first quarter of 2021, up from 28% in 2020. In a 2018 Statistics Canada study more than 20% of first-time buyers found it “difficult” or “very difficult” to meet their finance obligations.

There are some positives, says TD. The popularity of insured mortgages or low down payments is already on the decline, credit quality has remained high and household balance sheets are in good shape for now. The share of mortgages held by non-banks, which are not subjected to mandatory stress tests, has also declined.

But how will these households adapt when rates start to rise?

The yield curve of Government of Canada bonds, a major determinant of mortgage rates, is expected to steepen as the recovery gains speed and then flatten in late 2023 at a higher level, said TD. So homeowners who bought during the pandemic may face a higher rate when they renew.

As a share of disposable income, Canadians’ debt burden fell from 15% in late 2019 to just over 12% in mid-2020, thanks to pandemic support. But it’s on the rise again and is expected to return to pre-pandemic levels in 2023 when interest rates rise, and income supports are long gone.

“Since mortgages now account for a larger share of household debt than they did prior to the pandemic, mortgage servicing is expected to take on the largest share of overall servicing costs on record. Mortgage rates will therefore play a greater role in the ability of households to meet their overall debt obligations,” wrote the economists.

TD estimates that 18% to 20% of outstanding fixed mortgages will need to be renegotiated in 2022 and 2023. It further estimates that 17% of those outstanding mortgages in 2023 will face a higher rate.

The risks of overwhelming mortgage debt will be “amplified” by a return to consumer spending not only on goods, but also on services when the economy fully reopens.

“Once lockdown measures are removed there is a chance that consumers splurge on things they were not able to enjoy for a while, such as dining out, entertainment and travelling, leading to a quicker revival of growth in consumer credit,” wrote the economists.

“This perfect storm of rising mortgage rates and less predictable post-pandemic consumer spending habits may result in a scenario where some households find it difficult to stay afloat.”