Paysafe’s Skrill Integrates 20 New Cryptos to Its Digital Wallet By CoinQuora



Paysafe’s Skrill Integrates 20 New Cryptos to Its Digital Wallet



Skrill, a firm specialized in digital payments added 20 cryptos to its digital wallet

Also, Skrill launched its crypto services in 11 additional US states and regions

Paysafe, a leading specialized payments company, announced that Skrill, its digital wallet service provider, has expanded its cryptocurrency.

The firm specialized in digital payments added 20 cryptos to its digital wallet for its customers to buy, sell, and trade. This includes Aave (AAVE), Ankr (ANKR), Dogecoin (DOGE), Uniswap (UNI), Polygon (MATIC), and more.

According to Skrill, the 20 new cryptos add up to its 15 existing cryptos and bring the total number of digital assets integrated into its digital wallet to 35 for customers based outside the US.

The Skrill team also noted that clients could find these cryptos on NETELLER, a standard e-money transfer service and another of Paysafe’s proprietary digital wallets.

Of note,

Continue reading on CoinQuora