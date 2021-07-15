PayPal increases crypto purchase limits to $100K By Cointelegraph

PayPal increases crypto purchase limits to $100K
Payment provider company PayPal now allows U.S.-based users to purchase up to $100,000 in crypto weekly.
In a Thursday announcement, PayPal said it had increased the crypto purchase limit for certain customers based in the United States from $20,000 to $100,000 per week. The company said the move was aimed at giving users “more choice and flexibility in purchasing cryptocurrency.”
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.