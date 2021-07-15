PayPal increases crypto purchase limits to $100K By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
27

PayPal increases crypto purchase limits to $100K

Payment provider company PayPal now allows U.S.-based users to purchase up to $100,000 in crypto weekly.

In a Thursday announcement, PayPal said it had increased the crypto purchase limit for certain customers based in the United States from $20,000 to $100,000 per week. The company said the move was aimed at giving users “more choice and flexibility in purchasing cryptocurrency.”