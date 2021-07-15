Oil falls a third day as supply worries mount

Article content

TOKYO — Oil prices fell a third day on Friday as supply concerns continued to haunt the market, with OPEC likely to add more barrels amid expectations that demand is returning as more countries recover from the pandemic.

Brent crude was down 20 cents, or 0.3%, at $73.27 a barrel by 0018 GMT and is heading for a 3% decline this week after two days of heavy declines.

U.S. crude fell 12 cents, 0.2%, to $71.53 a barrel, and is on track for a decline of about 4% this week.

Discussions on supply policy within the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and other producers, a group called OPEC+, ended without agreement this month after the United Arab Emirates (UAE) objected to extending the output policy beyond April 2022.