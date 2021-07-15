NZ PM Ardern discussed vaccines with U.S. President Biden ahead of APEC meet By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern participates in a televised debate with National leader Judith Collins at TVNZ in Auckland, New Zealand, September 22, 2020. Fiona Goodall/Pool via REUTERS
WELLINGTON (Reuters) – Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern discussed efforts to ensure vaccine availability in New Zealand and the Pacific region in a call with U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday, the government said in a statement.
The call comes ahead of the APEC Informal Leaders’ Retreat on COVID-19 to be held on Friday.
“President Biden and I discussed the forthcoming APEC leaders meeting and the critical importance of working together as a region to navigate out of the COVID-19 pandemic”, Ardern said in a statement released to the media.
“We also discussed the vaccine roll-out, both domestically and in the Pacific region and both our countries’ efforts to ensure vaccine availability,” she said.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.