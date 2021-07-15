NY Fed Empire State business conditions index surges to record 43.0 in July vs 17.4 in June By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
39

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: People work on a Polaris snowmobile assembly line at their manufacturing and assembly plant in Roseau, Minnesota, U.S. June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Dan Koeck

(Reuters) – The New York Federal Reserve said on Thursday its barometer on manufacturing business activity in New York state grew at a record-setting pace in July.

The regional Fed’s “Empire State” index on current business conditions shot up by 26 points to 43.0, well above the reading of 18 forecast among analysts polled by Reuters.

A reading above zero signals the New York manufacturing sector is expanding.

New orders increased robustly, delivery times continued to lengthen substantially while inventories expanded.

New York’s manufacturing firms were optimistic, with the survey’s six-month outlook gauge registering at 39.5, though it did fall eight points from the previous month. The indexes for new orders and shipments fell to similar levels.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR