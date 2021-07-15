Nikkei breaks below 28,000 as tech stocks track Nasdaq slide

Article content TOKYO — Japan’s benchmark Nikkei share average fell below the psychologically key 28,000 mark on Friday as tech shares tracked declines on Wall Street overnight, while a continued surge in coronavirus infections dented investor sentiment. New COVID-19 infections leapt to 1,308 cases in Tokyo on Thursday, the highest since January, a week before the city hosts the Olympics, which could potentially spark a renewed surge in infections amid the influx of foreign athletes and officials.

Article content “New cases have already surpassed the peak of the fourth wave in May, and we could see the number rising above the January peak,” said Norihiro Fujito, chief investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities. “It is hard to expect the surge in infections to subside any time soon, which obviously delays Japan’s economic recovery. That is what markets are pricing in now.” The tech-heavy Nikkei sank as low as 27,847.35 before ending the morning session down 1.1% at 27,974.72, after the Nasdaq Composite led declines in U.S. shares with a 0.7% drop. Among components, chipmakers Advantest and Tokyo Electron lost 3% and 2.2%, respectively, after rival TSMC signaled plans to build new factories in the United States and Japan, and expand production capacity in China.