Nick Jonas Shaves Off His Beard And Debuts New Look

“Haven’t shaved in a while.”
The “This Is Heaven” singer shared a video of him shaving off his facial hair with shaving cream and a razor on Instagram.
“Haven’t shaved in a while,” Jonas wrote on the TikTok clip, captioning it, “Fresh face.”
Once he was done, Jonas shared a pic of his clean-cut look on Instagram.
“Shaved my face for the first time in a long time,” he wrote with the cringe emoji. And his family approved.
Joe Jonas commented, “Nick J’s off the chain,” and Priyanka Chopra shared a red-heart, fire, and heart-eyed emoji as well.
Jonas’s new look suits him well. He previously talked about what it’s like being known as a sex symbol during an interview with GQ Hype.
“I think it’s flattering, but attraction is such a nuanced thing,” he said. “I don’t take it too seriously.”
“It’s not something I wear as a badge of honor,” Jonas added. “I tend to try to not think about it, because it would make me feel a little embarrassed.”
