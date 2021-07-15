NFT game creator flips Axie Infinity virtual land for 9,200% gain in one year By Cointelegraph

NFT game creator flips Axie Infinity virtual land for 9,200% gain in one year
Kieran Warwick, the co-founder of forthcoming NFT-powered gaming metaverse Illuvium, has revealed he made a gain of more than 9,000% from flipping a virtual plot of land purchased from the Axie Infinity metaverse.
Warwick, the brother of Synthetix founder Kain, recounts purchasing the plots during mid-2020, noting there “weren’t too many use cases” for digital land at the time, with in-metaverse advertising and mining having yet to become common as utilities for virtual property.
