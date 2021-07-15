NFL’s Saquon Barkley converting endorsements to BTC to create ‘generational wealth’ By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
22

NFL’s Saquon Barkley converting endorsements to BTC to create ‘generational wealth’

NFL star Saquon Barkley has revealed that he will be converting all of his endorsement money into .

Barkley was the 2018 NFL offensive rookie of the year and plays as a running back for the New York Giants — a team that is also sponsored by Grayscale.