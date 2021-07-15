NFL Player Saquon Barkley Converts Endorsements to Bitcoin By CoinQuora

© Reuters. NFL Player Saquon Barkley Converts Endorsements to Bitcoin
  • NFL star Saquon Barkley will now convert his endorsements into BTC.
  • Barkley will use Strike to make the fiat to crypto conversions.
  • Notably, Barkley makes over $10 million a year from endorsements alone.

American National Football League (NFL) player Saquon Barkley recently decided to convert his endorsements into . Notably, Barkley will use Strike to convert his earnings to crypto.

The NFL star shared that he got interested in BTC after looking into inflation. Fi…

