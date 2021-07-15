New Zealand Inflation Surge Reinforces RBNZ Rate-Hike Bets

Article content (Bloomberg) — New Zealand inflation surged in the second quarter, breaching the central bank’s target range for the first time in 10 years and reinforcing bets it will start raising interest rates as soon as next month. The annual inflation rate jumped to 3.3%, more than double its first-quarter reading of 1.5% and the fastest pace since 2011, Statistics New Zealand said Friday in Wellington. Economists expected 2.7%. Consumer prices advanced 1.3% from three months earlier, exceeding the 0.7% median forecast.

Article content New Zealand’s economy is running hot and stoking inflation, as strong demand allows companies to raise prices and a labor shortage threatens to drive up wages. The Reserve Bank this week unexpectedly announced an end to its quantitative easing bond purchases, a likely pre-cursor to rate rises. It seeks to keep inflation around the midpoint of a 1-3% target band. “What was most interesting was the broad-based nature of inflation pressure evident in today’s report,” said Jarrod Kerr, chief economist at Kiwibank in Auckland. “We now expect the RBNZ to lift the cash rate in August, in what will be the first of at least three hikes from here. We’re likely to see two hikes by year end, and a push to 1% by February.” The New Zealand dollar rose after the report. It bought 70.13 U.S. cents at 10:53 a.m. in Wellington, up from 69.91 cents beforehand. Investors are now pricing a 90% chance that the RBNZ will raise rates in August, up from 70%, and see increased odds that it will lift the cash rate twice this year.