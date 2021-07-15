Nasdaq ends lower as investors sell Big Tech

Article content The Nasdaq ended lower on Thursday, pulled down by Apple, Amazon and other Big Tech companies as a fall in weekly jobless claims data fed investor concerns about a recent inflation spike. Amazon, Apple Tesla and Facebook all fell. Nvidia tumbled around 4%. The S&P 500 technology sector index ended a four-day winning streak. Earlier this week, investors’ favor for heavyweight growth stocks pushed the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq to record highs. The S&P 500 energy sector index fell more than 1% and tracked a drop in crude prices on expectations of more supply after a compromise agreement between leading OPEC producers.

Article content Fresh data showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell last week to a 16-month low, while worker shortages and bottlenecks in the supply chain have frustrated efforts by businesses to ramp up production to meet strong demand for goods and services. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told lawmakers he anticipated the shortages and high inflation would abate. Yet many investors still worry that more sustained inflation could lead to a sooner-than-expected tightening of monetary policy. “People are very nervous and concerned about inflation, tax rates and the (2022 midterm) election. Those three things are very much on people’s minds,” said 6 Meridian Chief Investment Officer Andrew Mies, describing recent phone calls with his firm’s clients.