Morgan Stanley Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2 By Investing.com

Investing.com – Morgan Stanley (NYSE:) reported on Thursday second quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Morgan Stanley announced earnings per share of $1.89 on revenue of $14.76B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.66 on revenue of $13.98B.

Morgan Stanley shares are up 34% from the beginning of the year, still down 1.92% from its 52 week high of $94.27 set on June 7. They are outperforming the S&P 500 which is up 16.46% from the start of the year.

Morgan Stanley shares lost 1.83% in pre-market trade following the report.

Morgan Stanley follows other major Financial sector earnings this month

Morgan Stanley’s report follows an earnings beat by JPMorgan on Tuesday, who reported EPS of $3.78 on revenue of $31.4B, compared to forecasts EPS of $3.16 on revenue of $30B.

UnitedHealth had beat expectations on Thursday with second quarter EPS of $4.7 on revenue of $71.32B, compared to forecast for EPS of $4.43 on revenue of $69.6B.

