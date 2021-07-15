Moody’s: South Africa unrest will prove costly for broader economic activity

Article content

LONDON — The current unrest in South Africa will likely prove costly for the country in terms of damage to property, dampening subdued confidence and weighing on broader economic activity, ratings agency Moody’s said on Thursday.

The continent’s most industrialized economy has been gripped by some of the worst violence in decades after the jailing of former President Jacob Zuma. The spate of arson and looting has destroyed hundreds of businesses and killed at least 70 people as the spasm of violence began to ebb on Thursday.