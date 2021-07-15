Molson Coors Beverage Company Reinstates the Payment of a Regular Quarterly Dividend; Repays in full its $1 billion 2.1% Senior Notes due on July 15, 2021; Reaffirms 2021 Financial Outlook

Article content GOLDEN, Colo. & MONTREAL — Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE: TAP, TAP.A) today announced the company will reinstate its practice of paying regular quarterly dividends, that it has paid off in full the $1 billion 2.1% senior notes due on July 15, 2021 and again reaffirmed its full year 2021 guidance. “Just over 18 months into our revitalization plan, we continue to execute and advance towards our long-term goal of sustainable topline growth,” said Molson Coors President and CEO Gavin Hattersley. “Because of the work done through our revitalization plan, today we can reaffirm our full year guidance with confidence, while at the same time reinstating a dividend to enhance shareholder value and repaying $1 billion in bonds to continue deleveraging.”

Article content Regular Quarterly Dividend Declared After thorough benchmarking and analysis, the Molson Coors Board of Directors has made the decision to reinstate a dividend which they believe is sustainable and gives room for future increases as business performance improves. The Board today declared a regular quarterly dividend on its Class A and Class B common shares of US$0.34 per share, payable September 17, 2021, to shareholders of record on August 30, 2021. The quarterly dividend is payable to holders of Class A and Class B common stock of Molson Coors Beverage Company. In addition, Molson Coors Canada Inc. (TSX: TPX.B, TPX.A), today declared a quarterly dividend of approximately CDN$0.42 per share (the Canadian dollar equivalent of the dividend declared on Molson Coors stock), payable September 17, 2021, to its Class A and Class B exchangeable shareholders of record on August 30, 2021. The dividends declared in respect of the Class A and Class B exchangeable shares are eligible dividends for Canadian tax purposes. The Board previously suspended its regularly quarterly dividend payment on May 21, 2020 because of the uncertainty related to the coronavirus pandemic. $1 Billion in Bonds Repaid Continuing its commitment to deleverage, Molson Coors repaid in full the $1 billion 2.1% senior notes that matured on July 15, 2021 using a combination of commercial paper and cash on hand. 2021 Guidance Reaffirmed Molson Coors is again reaffirming its financial guidance for full year 2021, which the Company considers a year of investment: Net sales revenue: mid-single digit increase versus 2020 on a constant currency basis.

approximately $270 million, plus or minus 5%. Underlying effective tax rate: in the range of 20% to 23% for 2021. The Company will provide its second quarter financial results at its upcoming investor earnings call and webcast on July 29, 2021 at 11:00 am ET. About Molson Coors For more than two centuries Molson Coors has been brewing beverages that unite people to celebrate all life’s moments. From Coors Light, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, Carling, and Staropramen to Coors Banquet, Blue Moon Belgian White, Blue Moon LightSky, Vizzy, Leinenkugel’s Summer Shandy, Creemore Springs, Hop Valley and more, Molson Coors produces many beloved and iconic beer brands. While the company’s history is rooted in beer, Molson Coors offers a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle as well. Our ESG strategy is focused on People and Planet with a strong commitment to raising industry standards and leaving a positive imprint on our employees, consumers, communities and the environment. To learn more about Molson Coors Beverage Company, visit molsoncoors.com, MolsonCoorsOurImprint.com or on Twitter through @MolsonCoors.