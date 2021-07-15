Moderna to join S&P 500, shares jump after hours By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
31

© Reuters. Test tubes are seen in front of a displayed Moderna logo in this illustration taken, May 21, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

(Reuters) – Moderna (NASDAQ:) Inc will join the as of the start of trading on July 21, replacing Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:), S&P Dow Jones Indices said in a statement on Thursday.

Moderna shares rose 6% in extended trade after the announcement. The COVID-19 vaccine maker’s stock has surged over 150% this year, elevating its market capitalization to about $100 billion.

Britain’s AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:) said last December it would acquire U.S. biotech Alexion in a $39 billion deal.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR