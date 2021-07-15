Mission Critical Electronics Acquires ZeroRPM

ZeroRPM is a pioneer in anti-idling technology and offers advanced energy storage and hybrid solutions that convert conventional vehicles into cost-efficient hybrid units. The acquisition further strengthens MCE’s presence in the vehicle electrification space and underscores MCE’s commitment to being a leader in providing clean energy solutions.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — Mission Critical Electronics (MCE), a California-based designer and manufacturer of premium electrical power solutions for specialty vehicle, marine, network and industrial markets, is announcing its acquisition of ZeroRPM.

“ZeroRPM’s patented solutions provide continuing power to onboard equipment, and heating and air-conditioning to the passenger compartment, without idling the engine. It creates a hybrid vehicle with lithium-ion battery technology that integrates seamlessly with a vehicle’s engine and existing electrical system, and automatically restarts the engine to recharge the batteries when necessary,” said Kevin Moschetti, CEO of Mission Critical Electronics. “We will expand on ZeroRPM’s existing strength in the work truck, government and emergency vehicle markets by bringing their solutions into other specialty vehicle and marine applications. Some of the most exciting applications we are working on are in the recreational vehicle and heavy-duty truck markets where ZeroRPM’s products provide enhanced comfort for users.”

The ZeroRPM System offers hands-free control: once a vehicle is in park, the system automatically shuts down the engine and provides all required power for electronics and HVAC. For extended times of stationary use of the vehicle, the ZeroRPM System manages the engine start/stop to recharge the batteries as needed.

“This is truly a watershed moment. Joining the MCE family and getting immediate access to their world class operations and a variety of markets they serve will open up more opportunities for ZeroRPM solutions,” said Lance Self, CEO of ZeroRPM.

The benefits of ZeroRPM’s no-idle alternative in vehicle applications are many fold – reduced emissions, lower fuel consumption, reduced operating costs, extended OEM warranty periods (based on fewer engine hours) and improved operator safety and comfort. What’s more, it eliminates engine noise from constant idling and can extend work time in idle-restrictive zones. In the recreational space, the system offers a viable alternative to boon dockers to go off-grid for an extended period without turning on a generator or plugging into shore power.

The ZeroRPM System captures all the data associated with the engine off-technology – utilizing Intellimetrics® software to give users detailed insight into how the system performs. A secure portal provides customized reports and graphs of fuel savings, emissions reduction, and vehicle usage.

The ZeroRPM technology in conjunction with MCE’s existing FREEDOM eGEN solution offers the most complete clean, green, auxiliary power system for specialty vehicle and marine applications.