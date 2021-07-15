Mila Kunis Convinced Ashton Kutcher Not To Go To Space

“I ended up selling my ticket back to Virgin Galactic.”
Back in 2012, the actor spent $200,000 a ticket for a Virgin Galactic space flight that is set to blast off this year.
But when Ashton married his wife Mila Kunis, she convinced him to think twice about the whole thing.
“When I got married and had kids, my wife basically encouraged that it was not a smart family decision to be heading into space when we have young children,” Ashton explained to Cheddar News.
He added, “So, I ended up selling my ticket back to Virgin Galactic. I was supposed to be on the next flight, but I will not be on the next flight.”
Ashton, who was the 500th person to purchase a ticket to space, is just one of a myriad of celebs who dropped a major amount of money on a trip to the edge of space.
Other stars that will be headed to the stars reportedly includes Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hanks, Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Lady Gaga and Justin Bieber.
And although Ashton won’t be on the very next flight to space, he’s not giving up on his galactic dreams just yet.
