Megan Fox Made A Pros And Cons List For Machine Gun Kelly

“[I was like], ‘This will never work for 101 reasons.'”
The Till Death actor admitted that she made a pros and cons list for Machine Gun Kelly before they even got together.
“When I met him, I knew instantly that this is a soul I’ve traveled with before, that this was a soul-mate connection, and that there was a purpose here,” she explained.
“There was my logical brain chiming and being like, ‘This will never work for 101 reasons.'”
But when Fox completed her list, she noticed that Kelly’s pros outweighed his cons. And in June 2020, they became relationship official.
“I didn’t know what [love] was until me and her made eye contact,” MGK previously said about his girlfriend on The Howard Stern Show. “That’s when I was like, ‘Whoa.'”
“I did fall in love for the first time. That was my first experience with being open to love and stuff like that,” he added. “I definitely wasn’t set up to believe that that’s something that could ever exist.”
There’s no doubt about it. MGK and Fox are crazy about each other, and it all started with a simple pros and cons list.
