Masked by rising fuel exports, China’s falling oil needs send bearish signal: Russell

Article content LAUNCESTON — China imports of crude oil were soft in the first half of the year, but exports of refined fuels were strong and on track to reach a record high in 2021, underscoring the impact of the country’s build out of modern refineries in the past decade. The trends show a larger share of China’s crude imports aren’t being consumed domestically, and are returning to the international oil market in the form of refined fuels. And looking at China’s net position in oil trade, it seems world’s biggest oil importer is consuming less – which would be a bearish signal that the market, enjoying its current bullish narrative, has yet to realize.

Article content Here is the maths, based on customs data released this week: China imported 260.66 million tonnes in the first six months of the year, equivalent to about 10.51 million barrels per day (bpd), 3% less than the same period in 2020 and the first time imports have declined in the first half of a year since 2013. Meantime, China’s exports of refined fuels were 6.44 million tonnes in June, or about 1.71 million bpd, based on the BP conversion factor of 7.98 barrels of refined products per tonne of crude oil. A more detailed breakdown of China’s fuel exports will be released later in July, but the data shows that in the first half of the year product exports were up 8% to 36.45 million tonnes, or about 1.61 million bpd. Subtracting that 1.6 million bpd from China’s crude imports suggests it kept just 8.9 million bpd to meet domestic demand.

Article content This isn’t an exact calculation as it doesn’t account for the processing volume gain when a barrel of crude is turned into products, but it is a useful indicator of the true state of China’s crude demand for domestic needs. As China’s crude imports were about 10.85 million bpd in 2020, while fuel exports were about 1.35 million bpd, domestic crude demand would have been about 9.5 million bpd. The above calculation suggests a marked slowing in China’s domestic crude demand in the first half of 2021, but there are some caveats to this. INVENTORY DRAW DOWN But domestic demand consists of both consumption and inventory additions. What appears to be happening in China is that refiners appear to have been drawing on stockpiles built up in the second half of last year, when they went on a buying splurge as crude prices fell to 20-year lows amid the coronavirus pandemic and a brief price war between top exporters Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Article content There is a question as to how long Chinese refiners will be prepared, or able to, draw down inventories. They appear to have done so for a third straight month in June, with calculations based on official data showing a likely inventory draw of almost 1 million bpd. The country doesn’t disclose the volumes of crude flowing into strategic and commercial stockpiles. But an estimate can be made by deducting the total amount of crude available from imports and domestic output from the amount of crude processed. Refiners processed a record 60.82 million tonnes of oil in June, equivalent to about 14.8 million bpd, according to data released on Thursday by the National Bureau of Statistics. Combining imports with domestic output of 4.06 million bpd gives a total volume of crude available to refiners of 13.82 million bpd in June, meaning the difference between available crude and refinery throughput was 980,000 bpd, up from a gap of 589,000 bpd in May.

Article content This suggests Chinese refiners are dipping ever more into stockpiles and trying to lower the volume of crude being imported. In some ways, the crude oil story in Asia currently is a tug-of-war between soft demand in the major importers, including China and India, and supply discipline led by the OPEC+ group of exporters. Both parties will likely be hoping the other blinks first, with Chinese refiners curbing oil imports, but boosting fuel exports by drawing on crude stockpiles, while OPEC+ tries to reach agreement on how much more oil to supply in order to sustain prices without choking demand growth. (Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

