Malaysia’s Sime Darby Plantation scraps rights panel after resignations

KUALA LUMPUR — Malaysia’s palm oil giant Sime Darby Plantation (SDP) said on Thursday it had dissolved its human rights commission, after the resignation of two of the three experts on the panel that the company had set up to help lift a U.S import ban.

The company said its sustainability committee would take on the commission’s role to review a labor practice assessment.

The world’s largest sustainable palm oil producer established the commission in March after the United States imposed a ban on imports from the firm over accusations of forced labor used in production.