Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Never Have I Ever Season 2 Interview

3. You’ve talked a lot about your audition process for Never Have I Ever, but what was it like meeting Mindy Kaling for the first time?

The first time I saw Mindy was in the audition room. I was in the waiting room and she was leaving the actual audition room. That was the first time I saw someone famous in my life. I was like, “Whoa, that’s crazy!” I only freaked out for three seconds, because I was like, “You got to get this together. She’s a normal human being. Don’t be weird.” Then, I did the audition. My mindset was, “I’m probably not going to be back. This is a really cool experience, though. So, I’m going to make the most of it.”

All of my friends said, “Don’t do any Office references. Don’t be weird, and don’t say a bunch of Michael Scott lines.” So, I was like, “Hey, Mindy, I’m a really big fan of The Office… I just I’m just letting you know, I can do [some Office jokes] if you want. But I’m choosing not to do that. But I want you to know, I have the facilities for that.” Then, I asked her if my dad could come in and take a picture.

BuzzFeed: How did Mindy respond when you said that?

She thought it was funny! My mindset was like, “I’m not gonna see her again. I need to let her know how much I absolutely adore this show, and have watched it over 15 times, and is truly like my comfort show.”

4. That’s amazing, you seem like you have such a great dynamic together, what’s your favorite part about working with Mindy?

She’s so funny and just a delight to talk to. At the beginning of filming, when I would be able to talk to her just between tapes and whatnot, I would sometimes drop Office references in my regular speech. I’d just be like, “Oh, the turntables, how the turntables.” And she would pick up on it, when other people might not necessarily understand. She didn’t clown me for it. She’s actually really cool to hang out with. She’s a great mentor.