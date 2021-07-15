Machine Gun Kelly Had A Megan Fox Poster

If you used to have a Megan Fox poster on your wall, you’re not alone — Megan’s boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly, just revealed he used to have one in his bedroom way before the two even met.
A new GQ profile of MGK, aka Colson Baker, reveals that he was quite the Transformers fan back in the day — because he got a Decepticons logo tattoo on his arm as a teenager, as well as Megan’s 2008 GQ photos on his wall.
“That’s some full-circle shit,” MGK told GQ, apparently asking Megan to confirm that the poster was indeed from that shoot. This means that MGK already told Megan about the poster, which tickles me, for some reason.
Thinking back to what his dreams were when he was a teenager, MGK continued, “You know what the dream was? It was exactly what happened to me [this weekend], which was go to an awards show, shut down the carpet, go onstage, accept an award” — referring to the Billboard Music Awards.
A ton of coverage of the event focused on MGK and Megan — and black-tongued PDA. “It has nothing to do with the award,” MGK added. “I saw a British GQ article that came out this morning that basically was like, ‘Despite the fact that BTS was there, The Weeknd was there, Drake was there, the talk of the show was [us].’ That overzealous, overconfident 15-year-old must have known that it was attainable, even though everyone else was like, ‘You’re out of your white-boy-rapping mind.’”
Although some people may be a tad eye roll-y about Megan and MGK, he said he doesn’t particularly care. “It seems like right when someone gets happy all the — I call them the miserables — all of the miserables come out and they want you to join their club because they don’t like happy.”
