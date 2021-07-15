Kim Kardashian’s Agoraphobia Returned During Quarantine

“I didn’t want anyone to know where I was.”
The pandemic affected everyone differently. But for many people, especially those who already struggled with anxiety and mental health, COVID-19 took its toll psychologically. Kim Kardashian wasn’t immune to this.
Most of us remember that, back in 2016, the reality star was robbed at gunpoint inside of her Paris hotel room during Fashion Week. More than $10 million worth of jewelry was stolen.
Although Kim wasn’t physically injured, she suffered from anxiety after the attack.
Kim said more recently that the circumstances surrounding COVID-19 renewed her fears. She talked about developing anxiety, and possibly, agoraphobia, following the robbery and again during quarantine in a new, taped conversation with Khloé Kardashian.
“I feel like I had agoraphobia, definitely, after my robbery in Paris,” Kim said in the clip. “Like, definitely would stay in, hated to go out, I didn’t want anyone to know where I was or be seen…I just had such anxiety.”
“And then, I feel like I was just getting back into it [being more comfortable in public settings], we had just gone to Paris, we had just, you know, started traveling…and then quarantine happened,” she continued.
“Now, I’m like, such a freak all over again and never want to leave,” Kim finished.
We’ve seen Kim out and about on multiple occasions over the past several months, as more and more people are vaccinated, so hopefully that means she’s managing the anxiety. You can watch her full conversation with Khloé above.
