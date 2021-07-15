Kim Kardashian’s Agoraphobia Returned During Quarantine

“I didn’t want anyone to know where I was.”

The pandemic affected everyone differently. But for many people, especially those who already struggled with anxiety and mental health, COVID-19 took its toll psychologically. Kim Kardashian wasn’t immune to this.


Axelle / FilmMagic via Getty Images

Even though she did throw that extremely inappropriate and high-risk private island party in the middle of a COVID-19 surge last year, which drew a lot of backlash. Kim tested positive for the virus shortly after her trip.

Most of us remember that, back in 2016, the reality star was robbed at gunpoint inside of her Paris hotel room during Fashion Week. More than $10 million worth of jewelry was stolen.


Nurphoto / NurPhoto via Getty Images

Although Kim wasn’t physically injured, she suffered from anxiety after the attack.

View this video on YouTube


Netflix / Via youtube.com

“I definitely took a year where I got really paranoid of people knowing my whereabouts,” she said in an interview with David Letterman, which aired last fall. “I didn’t even want to go to a restaurant, because I thought, ‘Someone will know I’m at this restaurant. They’ll take a picture, they’ll send it, they’ll know my house is open, they’ll know that my kids are there.'”

Kim said more recently that the circumstances surrounding COVID-19 renewed her fears. She talked about developing anxiety, and possibly, agoraphobia, following the robbery and again during quarantine in a new, taped conversation with Khloé Kardashian.

View this video on YouTube


E! Entertainment / Keeping Up With The Kardashians / Via youtube.com

Their chat happens in a Keeping Up With The Kardashians clip that was released this week, about a month after the show’s series finale. It takes place at a family home in Malibu, seemingly some time earlier this year.

“I feel like I had agoraphobia, definitely, after my robbery in Paris,” Kim said in the clip. “Like, definitely would stay in, hated to go out, I didn’t want anyone to know where I was or be seen…I just had such anxiety.”

“And then, I feel like I was just getting back into it [being more comfortable in public settings], we had just gone to Paris, we had just, you know, started traveling…and then quarantine happened,” she continued.

“Now, I’m like, such a freak all over again and never want to leave,” Kim finished.

We’ve seen Kim out and about on multiple occasions over the past several months, as more and more people are vaccinated, so hopefully that means she’s managing the anxiety. You can watch her full conversation with Khloé above.

