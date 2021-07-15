Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 1.15% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 1.15%



Investing.com – Japan stocks were lower after the close on Thursday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Tokyo, the fell 1.15%.

The best performers of the session on the were JFE Holdings, Inc. (T:), which rose 1.74% or 22.0 points to trade at 1284.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Kobe Steel, Ltd. (T:) added 1.57% or 11.0 points to end at 710.0 and Konami Corp. (T:) was up 0.96% or 60.0 points to 6290.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Nikon Corp. (T:), which fell 6.22% or 68.0 points to trade at 1026.0 at the close. Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. (T:) declined 4.08% or 160.0 points to end at 3760.0 and Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (T:) was down 3.87% or 91.0 points to 2261.0.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 2838 to 707 and 206 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 17.87.

Crude oil for August delivery was down 1.89% or 1.38 to $71.75 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in September fell 1.62% or 1.21 to hit $73.55 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract rose 0.44% or 8.00 to trade at $1833.00 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was down 0.19% to 109.78, while EUR/JPY fell 0.19% to 129.88.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.04% at 92.438.