Jack Dorsey launches new Square division to make it ‘easy’ By Cointelegraph

DeFi on Bitcoin: Jack Dorsey launches new Square division to make it ‘easy’
Square CEO Jack Dorsey has stated that the firm is building a new division that will focus on building decentralized finance services that utilize .
Dorsey made the announcement via Twitter earlier today, and revealed that Square’s new division will be building an “open developer platform with the sole goal of making it easy to create non-custodial, permissionless, and decentralized financial services. Our primary focus is Bitcoin”
