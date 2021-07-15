‘It’s fine’ to buy Bitcoin as gold substitute, says Trump ex-Treasury Secretary Mnuchin By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
33

‘It’s fine’ to buy Bitcoin as gold substitute, says Trump ex-Treasury Secretary Mnuchin

(BTC) may be a “scam” for former United States President Donald Trump, but the former Treasury Secretary appears to have made a U-turn on the world’s first and best-known cryptocurrency.

Speaking to CNBC on Wednesday, Steven Mnuchin confirmed that his perspective on Bitcoin had “evolved.”

Gold (blue) vs. (orange) performance since 2020. Source: TradingView