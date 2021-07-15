Italy reaches deal with EU for launch of Alitalia’s successor By Reuters



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A view of the Alitalia check-in counter at Fiumicino International Airport in Rome, Italy, April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Remo Casilli/File Photo



ROME (Reuters) – Italy has reached a deal with the European Commission over the launch of carrier Italia Trasporto Aereo (ITA), which will replace the loss-making, state-owned Alitalia, the Treasury said in a statement.

It said the new company would be fully operational from Oct. 15, adding that the “constructive and balanced” deal would open the way for a planned capital hike for ITA.

Brussels and Rome have been in lengthy talks over the fate of the failed Alitalia, which has received billions of euros in state aid in recent years.