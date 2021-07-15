Italy reaches deal with EU for launch of Alitalia’s successor By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
21

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A view of the Alitalia check-in counter at Fiumicino International Airport in Rome, Italy, April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Remo Casilli/File Photo

ROME (Reuters) – Italy has reached a deal with the European Commission over the launch of carrier Italia Trasporto Aereo (ITA), which will replace the loss-making, state-owned Alitalia, the Treasury said in a statement.

It said the new company would be fully operational from Oct. 15, adding that the “constructive and balanced” deal would open the way for a planned capital hike for ITA.

Brussels and Rome have been in lengthy talks over the fate of the failed Alitalia, which has received billions of euros in state aid in recent years.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR