Intel in talks to buy GlobalFoundries for about $30 billion – WSJ

Intel Corp is in talks to buy semiconductor manufacturer GlobalFoundries Inc for about $30 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/intel-is-in-talks-to-buy-globalfoundries-for-about-30-billion-11626387704?st=zikpzvlm8jjdjvf&reflink=article_copyURL_share on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

GlobalFoundries, which has a manufacturing footprint across the U.S., Europe and Asia, is owned by Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment Co.

The deal could help Intel ramp up production of chips at a time demand is at its peak.

Any talks don’t appear to include GlobalFoundries itself as a spokeswoman for the company said it isn’t in discussions with Intel, according to the WSJ report.

Intel, Mubadala Investment Co and GlobalFoundries did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Shounak Dasgupta)