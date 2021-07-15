India’s RBL Bank signs up Visa after cenbank ban on Mastercard

Article content

BENGALURU — India’s RBL Bank said on Thursday it has signed up Visa Inc for its credit cards, a day after India’s central bank decided to bar rival payments company Mastercard Inc from issuing new debit or credit cards in the country.

The lender aims to issue new credit cards under the Visa network in 8 to 10 weeks following a technology integration.

RBL shares fell as much as 3.2% after it warned that card issuances per month will be impacted until then as it awaits updates on issuing new credit cards with Mastercard.