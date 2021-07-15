Indian high court seeks ad disclaimers from crypto exchanges By Cointelegraph

Indian high court seeks ad disclaimers from crypto exchanges
Amid the ongoing regulatory uncertainty to cryptocurrencies in India, a high court in the country’s capital is taking action to regulate advertising by local crypto exchanges.
The Delhi High Court has issued notices to local authorities and crypto firms in an effort to enforce guidelines for crypto exchanges advertising on national television, the New Indian Express reported Wednesday.
