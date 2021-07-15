India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.44% By Investing.com



India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.44%



Investing.com – India stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NSE, the gained 0.44% to hit a new all time high, while the index gained 0.48%.

The best performers of the session on the were HCL Technologies Ltd (NS:), which rose 5.08% or 50.30 points to trade at 1039.75 at the close. Meanwhile, Larsen & Toubro Ltd (NS:) added 4.19% or 64.65 points to end at 1609.35 and Tech Mahindra Ltd (NS:) was up 3.15% or 33.95 points to 1112.45 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (NS:), which fell 3.23% or 3.90 points to trade at 116.90 at the close. Eicher Motors Ltd. (NS:) declined 1.30% or 35.10 points to end at 2664.90 and Coal India Ltd (NS:) was down 0.98% or 1.45 points to 146.70.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were HCL Technologies Ltd (BO:) which rose 5.10% to 1040.00, Larsen & Toubro Ltd (BO:) which was up 4.19% to settle at 1609.05 and Tech Mahindra Ltd (BO:) which gained 3.13% to close at 1112.15.

The worst performers were Bharti Airtel Ltd (BO:) which was down 0.84% to 525.55 in late trade, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (BO:) which lost 0.83% to settle at 779.90 and Asian Paints Ltd. (BO:) which was down 0.64% to 2982.75 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 940 to 746 and 50 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 1567 rose and 1521 declined, while 108 ended unchanged.

Shares in Larsen & Toubro Ltd (NS:) rose to all time highs; gaining 4.19% or 64.65 to 1609.35. Shares in Tech Mahindra Ltd (NS:) rose to 5-year highs; up 3.15% or 33.95 to 1112.45. Shares in Larsen & Toubro Ltd (BO:) rose to all time highs; up 4.19% or 64.75 to 1609.05. Shares in Tech Mahindra Ltd (BO:) rose to 5-year highs; rising 3.13% or 33.75 to 1112.15.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was down 2.54% to 12.2700.

Gold Futures for August delivery was up 0.12% or 2.15 to $1827.15 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in August fell 1.53% or 1.12 to hit $72.01 a barrel, while the September Brent oil contract fell 1.32% or 0.99 to trade at $73.77 a barrel.

USD/INR was up 0.07% to 74.508, while EUR/INR fell 0.01% to 88.1105.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.00% at 92.403.