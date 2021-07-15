IMF says talks with Argentina aimed at new Extended Fund Facility By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The International Monetary Fund and Argentina are negotiating towards a new Extended Fund Facility program to deal with the South American country’s $45 billion debt to the Fund, an IMF spokesman said on Thursday.

Gerry Rice told a news briefing that there have been “very productive discussions over the last several days” between IMF staff and Argentine authorities, but declined to provide a timeline for a potential agreement.

He said the discussions have centered on Argentina’s policies to promote economic recovery and stability, job creation and developing domestic capital markets to mobilize domestic revenues.

