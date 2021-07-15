Hungarian gov’t wants Budapest airport in state hands

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: General view of the Ferenc Liszt airport’s terminal 2A in Budapest,Hungary,29 March 2016. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh/File Photo
BUDAPEST (Reuters) – Hungary’s government wants to see Budapest Airport in state hands and considers Hungarian ownership a “matter of national security”, Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s chief of staff said on Thursday.
The government has submitted a non-binding offer to the shareholders of Budapest Airport to buy the airport, its operator AviAlliance GmbH told Reuters on Monday, adding it had not asked for the offer.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.