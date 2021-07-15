Helen Mirren Wore Makeup Every Day During Lockdown

“I’m a girl, I love, love dressing up.”
During a recent interview with People, Mirren revealed she stayed red carpet ready during most of the day, even though she wasn’t going anywhere during lockdown.
“Every day, I put on makeup,” she said. “I didn’t do it for [husband] Taylor because Taylor never notices. He asks if I’ve got makeup on or not and doesn’t really care, but he certainly doesn’t notice.”
“He’ll sometimes say in a rather puzzled way, ‘Oh, you look really nice,’” Mirren continued. “You just associate the fact that I look nice with the fact I’ve just spent an hour doing my makeup!”
“But I would put my makeup on every day and get dressed every day because I enjoy it,” she added.
Getting dolled up was a “good experience” for Mirren because she felt like she was “living [her] life properly.”
She especially liked returning to the red carpet for the recent F9 premiere.
“I have to say, I love it,” Mirren gushed. “I love the opportunity to wear incredibly beautiful clothes.”
“I appreciate the craft of couture. I’m a girl, I love, love dressing up,” she added. “And then I’m perfectly happy to give it all away at the end of the night and go back to my scruffy, Bohemian outfits.”
Mirren described her night out as “extraordinary” and a little bit “intimidating.”
“Having spent a year and a half sort of behind closed doors, I’ve forgotten what this was like,” she said. “It was such fun.”
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!