Health insurer UnitedHealth profit slumps 36% as medical costs jump By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The corporate logo of the UnitedHealth Group appears on the side of one of their office buildings in Santa Ana, California, U.S., April 13, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo
(Reuters) – UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:) reported a 35.7% fall in quarterly profit on Thursday, as a recovery in pandemic-induced slowdown in elective medical care piled up costs for the largest U.S. health insurer.
Net earnings attributable to shareholders fell to $4.27 billion, or $4.46 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $6.64 billion, or $6.91 per share, a year earlier.
