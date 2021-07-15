Gold set for fourth weekly gain on dovish Fed rhetoric

Article content

Gold prices on Friday were headed for the fourth straight weekly gain, as investors took comfort from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s stance that the U.S. central bank would continue to support the economy and inflation will be transitory.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was flat at $1,829.14 per ounce by 0048 GMT, but gained 1.2% so far this week.

* U.S. gold futures edged up 0.1% to $1,830.30.

* Powell faced sharp questions about inflation and banking regulation in a hearing before the Senate Banking Committee on Thursday, and repeated his pledge of “powerful support” to complete the U.S. economic recovery.